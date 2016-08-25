The stairs are partically hidden behind a slatted ash screen that supports steel bookshelves.
A group of Woolly Pocket planters can be put up in an afternoon. Each planter's hook requires one screw to hang.
The residents now occupy two floors of the same West Village apartment where the previously lived below. A cantilevered staircase connects the two levels.
Photo by Howie Guja
Styling by Gorilla Styling
In the kitchen, interior designer Emily Knudsen Leland replaced purple laminate cabinets with flat-sawn eastern walnut, and added PentalQuartz countertops in polished Super White for contrast. The cooktop and oven are from Miele.
In the kitchen, the architects reigned in the house’s high ceilings for a more intimate feel; its lower height also tastefully hides unsightly ducting necessary for ventilation. Beneath the bar sit two Kaysa Black Bar Stools by Baxton Studio. A Gessi faucet complements a Blanco Modex sink.
In the kitchen, black-cushioned bar stools by Erik Buch pop against the blonde wood counters, custom white melamine cupboards, and milky ceramic tile backsplash. The kitchen sink is by Franke, the faucet by Grohe, and the fridge by Liebherr.