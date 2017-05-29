Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
c
CANITBE
Follow
142
Saves
Followers
Following
The house's ceiling was hewn from Douglas fir, which gives off a warm glow. The rafters were designed to emulate the look of strong ceiling beams.
A Richard Schultz outdoor set for Knoll looks at home indoors thanks to some faux fur, and an Alexander Girard Environmental Enrichment panel does its job on the rear wall.
Grilled Banana-Pear Pancake
#Petrolicious
#Prints
#Petrolicious
#Prints
The Hotel Presidente Intercontinental Cozumel
#designmilk
Left: An empty white room Right: Image from then amazing Danish Design Lab Studio Oink
Left: Image from the talented Photographer, Writer and Stylist Kara Rosen Lund Right: Photography by a fave of ours, Anders Schønnemann
Left: Image of eggs by the wonderful Photographer Amy Neunsinger, Right: Work by leading architects David Chipperfield Architects
Left: Image by the amazing Photographer Nicholas Alan Cope Right: From: French landscape from Brume, Nature is our best source
The walnut master bed frame is custom by Matt Eastvold. The sconces are by Brendan Ravenhill.
The back of the house features a combination of Hardi-Panel lap siding and board and batten, which are in a series of greys softened by the redwood deck and plantings.
The cabinets are black matte glass by Leicht. The floating walnut table, shelves and light are by Matt Eastvold.
The ceiling is prefinished rift white oak. The walls at the back of the space conceal the powder room and media room.
The floors have hydronic heating embedded in a matte finished concrete. The stone slab is Calacatta Viola. The table is custom designed by the architect and fabricated by Gerardo Villa.
Year Round calendar tape
Year Round calendar tape
Year Round calendar tape
Year Round calendar tape
Year Round calendar tape
Year Round calendar tape
One wall of the living room houses a library.
The third floor, a massive unfurnished loftlike area, is "white, like the ice on top of the mountain," Wibowo says.
#designmilk
#northbourne
#architecture
#melbourne
#modern
Photo by Eve Wilson
#designmilk
#northbourne
#architecture
#melbourne
#modern
Photo by Eve Wilson
#designmilk
#northbourne
#architecture
#melbourne
#modern
Photo by Eve Wilson
View More
106
more
saves
Set cover photo