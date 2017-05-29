The house's ceiling was hewn from Douglas fir, which gives off a warm glow. The rafters were designed to emulate the look of strong ceiling beams.
A Richard Schultz outdoor set for Knoll looks at home indoors thanks to some faux fur, and an Alexander Girard Environmental Enrichment panel does its job on the rear wall.
Grilled Banana-Pear Pancake
The Hotel Presidente Intercontinental Cozumel #designmilk
Left: An empty white room Right: Image from then amazing Danish Design Lab Studio Oink
Left: Image from the talented Photographer, Writer and Stylist Kara Rosen Lund Right: Photography by a fave of ours, Anders Schønnemann
Left: Image of eggs by the wonderful Photographer Amy Neunsinger, Right: Work by leading architects David Chipperfield Architects
Left: Image by the amazing Photographer Nicholas Alan Cope Right: From: French landscape from Brume, Nature is our best source
The walnut master bed frame is custom by Matt Eastvold. The sconces are by Brendan Ravenhill.
The back of the house features a combination of Hardi-Panel lap siding and board and batten, which are in a series of greys softened by the redwood deck and plantings.
The cabinets are black matte glass by Leicht. The floating walnut table, shelves and light are by Matt Eastvold.
The ceiling is prefinished rift white oak. The walls at the back of the space conceal the powder room and media room.
The floors have hydronic heating embedded in a matte finished concrete. The stone slab is Calacatta Viola. The table is custom designed by the architect and fabricated by Gerardo Villa.
Year Round calendar tape
One wall of the living room houses a library.
The third floor, a massive unfurnished loftlike area, is "white, like the ice on top of the mountain," Wibowo says.
