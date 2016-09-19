A print of Enzo Mari’s La Mela e La Pera for Danese Milano hangs in the master bedroom. Delta lamps by Robert Abbey sit atop bedside tables from Rams’s 606 shelving system for Vitsœ.
A print of Enzo Mari’s La Mela e La Pera for Danese Milano hangs in the master bedroom. Delta lamps by Robert Abbey sit atop bedside tables from Rams’s 606 shelving system for Vitsœ.
Two Womb chairs by Eero Saarinen for Knoll and a Ring bench by Castro structure a reading area in the enclosed terrace.
Two Womb chairs by Eero Saarinen for Knoll and a Ring bench by Castro structure a reading area in the enclosed terrace.
Pozzi cut the eight-inch-tall, two-millimeter-wide lightweight paper stock into fringe by hand. Fittingly, the 1950s Valencia abode is near Xàtiva, home to Spain’s first paper mill.
Pozzi cut the eight-inch-tall, two-millimeter-wide lightweight paper stock into fringe by hand. Fittingly, the 1950s Valencia abode is near Xàtiva, home to Spain’s first paper mill.
Among the many sources of inspiration for Edelkoort and her team is Studio Gutedort’s 2015 handmade Paper Bowls, dyed with natural pigments from plants and spices.
Among the many sources of inspiration for Edelkoort and her team is Studio Gutedort’s 2015 handmade Paper Bowls, dyed with natural pigments from plants and spices.
How a highly productive collaboration among a trio of creative Angelenas—and a good dose of Barragán—turned a dark and beleaguered midcentury house into a family home for the ages. The resulting design acquired its own flow, full of colorful narrative, spirited counterpoint, and anecdote. Now, in place of dark, disconnected spaces, outdoor rooms echo luminous indoor ones, and experimental filmmaker Laura Purdy and her family’s eclectic collections of art and personal artifacts share space with flashes of pattern and interior planes of saffron and pink stucco.
How a highly productive collaboration among a trio of creative Angelenas—and a good dose of Barragán—turned a dark and beleaguered midcentury house into a family home for the ages. The resulting design acquired its own flow, full of colorful narrative, spirited counterpoint, and anecdote. Now, in place of dark, disconnected spaces, outdoor rooms echo luminous indoor ones, and experimental filmmaker Laura Purdy and her family’s eclectic collections of art and personal artifacts share space with flashes of pattern and interior planes of saffron and pink stucco.
Loft Szczecin designed several pieces of original plywood furniture for the kitchen. The jet-black refrigerator is from Smeg.
Loft Szczecin designed several pieces of original plywood furniture for the kitchen. The jet-black refrigerator is from Smeg.
For their new kitchen, Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke incorporated a Smeg cooktop, oven, and range hood, stainless steel cabinets from Habitat, and personal accessories like a prototype goblet.
For their new kitchen, Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke incorporated a Smeg cooktop, oven, and range hood, stainless steel cabinets from Habitat, and personal accessories like a prototype goblet.
Upstairs, tenants and friends gather outside sculptor Chris Puzio’s apartment.
Upstairs, tenants and friends gather outside sculptor Chris Puzio’s apartment.
Set cover photo