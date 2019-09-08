The gourmet kitchen features a custom Boffi cabinetry, Calacatta marble countertops, Mandarin white limestone floors, and fully integrated Gaggenau appliances.
Rear deck at dining/kitchen area
e open chef's kitchen features custom crafted cabinetry, a commercially sized pantry and an epic island of mallet stamped stone. It also benefits from ample glazing allowing for plenty of natural light.
Kitchen with the custom steel hood, Fireclay ceramic tile backsplash in a herringbone pattern, and Dekton counters
In the open kitchen, wood-paneled sliding doors conceal dark cabinetry, and together with a sleek, dark counter, and a shiny bronze-clad island with a sink, the kitchen becomes part of the overall design rather than simply an area of utility.
The open plan kitchen flows seamlessly into the living area.
Pros: Concrete countertops are durable, resistant to heat, and can be less expensive than natural stone, especially when completed as a DIY project.
Cons: Concrete must be sealed before being used; otherwise, its porous nature means that it will stain very easily.
The top-floor bedroom
A shell of concrete in the desert
Weary city dwellers can find serenity in this array of cabins on the Norwegian archipelago of Fleinvær, where the Northern Lights make regular appearances.
The indoor/outdoor structure embraces the wine-making process and provides a strong sense of space. The exterior wood is repurposed 100-year-old wine tanks.
Nichinichi Townhouse in Kyoto, Japan
When glass dominates a home, the result is a borderless residence that syncs with its environs, creating a stunning, new visual and psychological sense of space. See how these glass homes use the versatile material to create ambiance and connect with the outdoors.
The rooms evoke a feeling of the Old West, thanks to an earthy color palette, wainscoting, and brass accents.
Set in a beautiful stretch of fjord country about 250 miles northwest of Oslo, the Juvet Landscape Hotel is the kind of place you could not even dream up. The minimalist design of the Juvet's rooms bring guests into close contact with the Valldola River and the sublime valley beyond it.
Designed by José Guedes Cruz, César Marques, and Marco Marinho of the Portugal-based firm Guedes Cruz Architects, The Wall House is laid out in an open-box plan, and is fitted with plenty of glass windows to enhance the synergy between its interior and exterior spaces.
Each villa is composed of a series of spaces, varying from two to three bedrooms, and offers different views out to the ocean. Overlapping timber roofs made from recycled teak planks and built by local craftsman provide shade from the powerful sun.