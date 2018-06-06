Detail from the Genome Sequence Barcode 5" x 68" x 1" resins, natural embedments, ink drawings
Diaphanous floating resin stair treads.
iphone groove- the translucent resin holder for mobile phones with modern minimalist aesthetics.
groove- the resin ipad/tablet holder with modern minimalist aesthetics.
Tillandsia gems- diaphanous, gemlike holders for air plants hand sculpted from upcycled/recycled resin.
Translucent trough vanity sink created for Olson Kundig.
One of our signature 'barcode' bartops with custom resin striping.
