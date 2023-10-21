Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
s
Stuart Darling
Follow
9
Saves
Followers
Following
The freestanding tub was oriented precisely so that the bather can enjoy maximum forest views during a soak.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
The designer created a teak built-in bench seat for the primary bathroom, where she installed lively Marmoreal flooring, teak vanities, and marigold Zellige shower tile.
A sink by Duravit sits in the bathroom with a pan faucet by Zuchetti.
A massive pine beam defines the master bathroom.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
After: "We don't believe in the hierarchy of materials,
The upstairs guest suite includes a neutral, daylit bathroom.