Subscribe to Dwell
Subscribe to Dwell
Sitting lightly above the eelgrass, this tiny dwelling serves as a port of entry for a family getaway on the Salish Sea.
Sitting lightly above the eelgrass, this tiny dwelling serves as a port of entry for a family getaway on the Salish Sea.
Designed by Manta North, this 516-square-foot residence is situated on an organic farm near the intersection of Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.
Designed by Manta North, this 516-square-foot residence is situated on an organic farm near the intersection of Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.
The bed is custom-made by a local designer according to a brief by the client. It offers ample storage below to make the most of the small space.
The bed is custom-made by a local designer according to a brief by the client. It offers ample storage below to make the most of the small space.
The Ecocapsule sleeps 1-2 people, and it has a lot of storage packed into its small footprint.
The Ecocapsule sleeps 1-2 people, and it has a lot of storage packed into its small footprint.