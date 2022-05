Amy: It was important for me to have a master bathroom that fostered a serene and relaxed feeling and Chris insisted that we add a little color therapy for those long, dark winter days. The floor and wall tile is by DalTile. The sink is cast concrete with a faucet by Danze. Chris: The subfloor radiant heat tied to the Nest thermostat is one of the smartest decisions we made. We can really economize and scrutinize our energy consumption, and the heat distribution is amazing. Nothing beats stepping out on heated tile floors after your morning shower.