Ride the ferry from Anacortes, and in less than 10 minutes you’ll arrive on petite Guemes Island and this bespoke beauty. The slanted roof, ribbed façade, and Murphy bed hiding in the office have modernist flair, unexpected for the middle of the forest. Still, the atmosphere is laidback and genial, with a wood-fired stove and glass doors that open onto a picnic table. Grab one of the bikes and explore the area’s beaches and parks, then retreat to one of the updated Adirondack chairs.