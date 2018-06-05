Glazed garage doors by Renlita lift up to completely open the home to nature.
Rear Facade
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
Flowing out of Lake Zurich through the Old Town—–and dividing the iconic Fraumünster and Grossmünster churches—–the Limmat River has figured centrally in Zurich life for centuries. Today, restaurants and bathhouses line its banks, and swimmers and boaters enjoy the clear, glacier-fed water that makes Zurich a nature-lover’s city.
