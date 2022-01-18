Seven Crittall windows span across the front wall, drawing plenty of natural light inside.
Architect Minwook Choi’s 710-square-foot Seroro House rises from a tiny urban lot in Seoul that had long been neglected because of its challenging size.
The first phase of the remodel enlarged the footprint in the main bathroom, which pairs marble hex tile on the floor with Fireclay tile on the walls. The mirrors were $506 from Rejuvenation, and the sconces are by Nino Shea Design ($660 for three).
Perched below the Griffith Observatory and overlooking Hollywood is a lush lot crowned with four towering olive trees and a 1965 home designed by modernist architect Craig Ellwood. When a young couple purchased the home in 2018, it needed substantial work. For a historic restoration, they called on Woods + Dangaran, a local firm fluent in modernist history. The team completed a meticulous restoration of the home while keeping original components like the linear shape, open plan, and expansive windows. One of the most striking features is the original koi pond (a feature deemed so essential that its preservation was a condition of escrow) that is now crossed via a bridge that leads to a new lap pool—perhaps the biggest intervention on the property.
As images from the book California Captured make clear, the swimming pool at the rear of the home was a later addition; the glass-ensconced living room originally had a protruding deck like those in the front of the house.
In the kitchen, custom cabinetry is adorned with statement-making, half-circle bronze pulls.
Founder Jean-François de La Chaize d’Aix hired architect Jules Hardouin-Mansart and landscape architect André Le Nôtre to design Château de La Chaize roughly 350 years ago. To carry out the recent restorations without undermining the château’s historical integrity, owner Christophe Gruy called on Didier Repellin, head architect of the French Historical Monuments.
According to the firm, the key points of the design of the Pipa House are modularity, quality, sustainability, adaptability, and materiality.
This Australian home feels larger than its 645 square feet thanks to white walls, plenty of outdoor connections, and loads of natural light.
Galanes, an avid collector of Modernist furniture and fine art, designed the living spaces to serve as a sun-kissed time capsule, dressed with vintage fixtures and salvaged antiques.
Seattle-based Robert Hutchison Architecture worked with the homeowners to design an addition to the residence that respects its original post-and-beam construction.
Perched high in the 1920s Ebell Theatre—just blocks from the beach—the converted loft comes with 18-foot-tall ceilings and a private rooftop patio.
Clear Oaks Residence is nearly hidden by the landscape, which makes this home a true retreat from the hubbub of the city. A Genesis GV80 sits surrounded by lush landscaping. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
Preproduction model with optional features shown.
There is no overhead lighting here, but that’s just fine by Szczerbicki, who prefers to avoid “blasting one massive level of light.” Working closely with The Lighting Guild, he went for a more layered approach. Above the cabinetry, LED lights point up to illuminate the rafter, and a custom, linear pendant hangs above the island. “Every piece of lighting was designed with a specific task in mind,” says Szczerbicki. “As it gets darker, you slowly turn on key lights in key locations so the light level gradually grows.”
At the BauLinder Has by Hufft, a black vertical wood screen elegantly separates the kitchen and main living area.
In London, architect Julia Hamson transforms the dark, cramped kitchen of her Victorian terrace house into a flexible gathering space.
The handmade tiles used to clad the wet areas are by Heath Ceramics. “It was definitely a splurge,” says architect Peter Tolkin. “I thought that there would be something very powerful about having these colorful, enclosed volumes. It’s almost like being inside of a ceramic vessel.”
Beyond the living room is an inviting library. Tasteful built-ins flank the gas fireplace, while a long, plush sofa provides ample seating for gathering.
