The bricks were locally sourced from the surrounding Brabant region. While gabled structures such as this are a common sight, the Riel Estate's lopsided roof sets it apart.
The bricks were locally sourced from the surrounding Brabant region. While gabled structures such as this are a common sight, the Riel Estate's lopsided roof sets it apart.
The open and airy courtyard and dining area encourages outdoor living. A custom table made from Andiroba wood and Magis White Air armchairs complete the space.
The open and airy courtyard and dining area encourages outdoor living. A custom table made from Andiroba wood and Magis White Air armchairs complete the space.
A combination of sliding doors, strategically placed voids, and large indoor plantings create fluid boundaries between indoors and out. The interior courtyard garden—landscaped with tropical plants and volcanic sand—is visually accessible from nearly every room, including the dining and kitchenarea.
A combination of sliding doors, strategically placed voids, and large indoor plantings create fluid boundaries between indoors and out. The interior courtyard garden—landscaped with tropical plants and volcanic sand—is visually accessible from nearly every room, including the dining and kitchenarea.
A quartet of red paints (Raspberry Truffle, Million Dollar Red, Vermillion, Arroyo Red), all by Benjamin Moore, make the built-in shelving in the dining area pop. The table is a custom design made of bookmatched walnut slabs joined by lacquered butterflies. The chairs are vintage Paul McCobb lacquered in turquoise (Benjamin Moore's Aruba Blue). The Ligne Roset Ruché sofa, designed by Inga Sempé, separates the living and dining spaces. The chandelier is by David Weeks Studio.
A quartet of red paints (Raspberry Truffle, Million Dollar Red, Vermillion, Arroyo Red), all by Benjamin Moore, make the built-in shelving in the dining area pop. The table is a custom design made of bookmatched walnut slabs joined by lacquered butterflies. The chairs are vintage Paul McCobb lacquered in turquoise (Benjamin Moore's Aruba Blue). The Ligne Roset Ruché sofa, designed by Inga Sempé, separates the living and dining spaces. The chandelier is by David Weeks Studio.
Nicknamed the Floating Farmhouse, this 200-year-old home inspired one former copywriter to delve into architecture as a living. Inside, renovator and owner Tom Givone mixes vintage and industrial decor. Photo by Mark Mahaney.
Nicknamed the Floating Farmhouse, this 200-year-old home inspired one former copywriter to delve into architecture as a living. Inside, renovator and owner Tom Givone mixes vintage and industrial decor. Photo by Mark Mahaney.
Prouve-esque
Prouve-esque
Muji's wooden pre-fab hut, made primarily of timber.
Muji's wooden pre-fab hut, made primarily of timber.
A Lisbon freestanding tub and “a church chair from a junk shop” complete the children’s bathroom.
A Lisbon freestanding tub and “a church chair from a junk shop” complete the children’s bathroom.
The cavity for the bathtub is part of the same continuous form-world as House Ray 1’s sloping roofscape. The white tub is made from Corian; the faucet is by Dornbracht.
The cavity for the bathtub is part of the same continuous form-world as House Ray 1’s sloping roofscape. The white tub is made from Corian; the faucet is by Dornbracht.
A sculptural freestanding washbasin by Gessi is found in the first-floor powder room. The hex tiles are courtesy of Dear Human.
A sculptural freestanding washbasin by Gessi is found in the first-floor powder room. The hex tiles are courtesy of Dear Human.
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.
KEEP – POKE Pendant, Aquamarine hand blown glass, Hand finished satin brass hardware, Steel cloth cord, dimmable LED bulb
KEEP – POKE Pendant, Aquamarine hand blown glass, Hand finished satin brass hardware, Steel cloth cord, dimmable LED bulb
Install shot of the DRIFT Chandelier – hand blown glass globes, white cane patterning, hand-blackened brass hardware, cloth cords, Edison-style LED bulbs. Designed and made by KEEP Adam Holtzinger + Susan Spiranovich
Install shot of the DRIFT Chandelier – hand blown glass globes, white cane patterning, hand-blackened brass hardware, cloth cords, Edison-style LED bulbs. Designed and made by KEEP Adam Holtzinger + Susan Spiranovich
Open concept master suite
Open concept master suite
Living room
Living room
Open living space
Open living space
Pocketing glass doors open the master bedroom to the back yard
Pocketing glass doors open the master bedroom to the back yard
A focus of the renovation was to accentuate the original beams of the mid-century home
A focus of the renovation was to accentuate the original beams of the mid-century home
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
In the main bathroom, Art Deco crown molding reminds residents of the house’s past. New fixtures include white laminate cabinets and sinks and faucets by Roger Seller.
In the main bathroom, Art Deco crown molding reminds residents of the house’s past. New fixtures include white laminate cabinets and sinks and faucets by Roger Seller.
On the house’s lower level, Schicketanz’s guests have a bathroom complete with a steam shower to themselves. Anodized aluminum windows pop against white subway tile from Waterworks. The vanity is from Ikea and the fixtures from Hansgrohe.
On the house’s lower level, Schicketanz’s guests have a bathroom complete with a steam shower to themselves. Anodized aluminum windows pop against white subway tile from Waterworks. The vanity is from Ikea and the fixtures from Hansgrohe.
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures.
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures.
The upstairs showers are particularly ingenious: Operable skylights loom above, and perforated, galvanized-steel platforms open up to spacious, sunken bathtubs.
The upstairs showers are particularly ingenious: Operable skylights loom above, and perforated, galvanized-steel platforms open up to spacious, sunken bathtubs.
"Our contextual approach to individual projects seeks to produce unique architectural experiences," says architect Konstantinos Karampatakis of K-Studio. In this project, the proportions of the c. 1800 building was the bridge between its old form and new iteration. The architects kept the high ceilings, thick walls, and tall windows of the original, and combined those features with contemporary details and finishes.
"Our contextual approach to individual projects seeks to produce unique architectural experiences," says architect Konstantinos Karampatakis of K-Studio. In this project, the proportions of the c. 1800 building was the bridge between its old form and new iteration. The architects kept the high ceilings, thick walls, and tall windows of the original, and combined those features with contemporary details and finishes.
An older building doesn't mean that it can't also be modern, particularly in the kitchen.
An older building doesn't mean that it can't also be modern, particularly in the kitchen.
Fehrentz displays his collections of art and objects throughout his apartment. The chair is a vintage Chiavari from the ’60s.
Fehrentz displays his collections of art and objects throughout his apartment. The chair is a vintage Chiavari from the ’60s.
The space was uninhabited for 20 years before Deau discovered it.
The space was uninhabited for 20 years before Deau discovered it.
The couple’s white Bulthaup kitchen is set within a double-height volume hung with Tom Dixon Beat lights, arranged in a custom configuration by interior designer Maria Rosa Di Ioia. Overhead, Cubit shelving artfully displays books and objects, accessible by a glass-walled footbridge added during the renovation.
The couple’s white Bulthaup kitchen is set within a double-height volume hung with Tom Dixon Beat lights, arranged in a custom configuration by interior designer Maria Rosa Di Ioia. Overhead, Cubit shelving artfully displays books and objects, accessible by a glass-walled footbridge added during the renovation.
The kitchen island easily doubles as a desk.
The kitchen island easily doubles as a desk.

24 more saves

Set cover photo