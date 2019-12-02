Floor-to-ceiling windows on the front facade of the cabin allow guests to take in views of the woods and sand dunes.
To protect against water penetration, the walls and roof are assembled with three-quarter inch pressure-treated OSB sheathing, Typar housewrap, an ice and water shield, asphalt paper, furring strips, and stained penofin cedar.
They tiny house connects to the outdoors with clerestory windows, floor-to-ceiling windows, skylights, and a garage door that opens up an entire wall.
The house is powered by solar panels.
The entrance to the Orchid Tiny House.
Ladder steps lead up to the living area.
Inspired by Scandinavian and Japanese aesthetics, the modern Orchid tiny house features an interior clad in three-quarter-inch maple plywood.
The furniture, the hand rail, the ladder, the HVAC box, and the sofa/bed combo are made of walnut.
The kitchen table and chairs are from West Elm.
Many of the furnishings were custom designed and built by New Frontier Tiny Homes.
“Lighting design is really important. There is something about valance lighting that creates a feeling of expansiveness. Not only is it beautiful and sexy, but it kind of tricks the mind into a feeling of more space,” says Latimer.
The kitchen platform is set two feet higher than the living and bathroom levels, increasing the feeling of spaciousness.
All of the storage is hidden.
A king-sized bed fits snugly in the loft.
The air conditioning unit is concealed within a closet.
The owner sought an elegant toilet solution, so the team opted for a Cinderella incinerator toilet—a product Latimer refers to as the “Rolls Royce of non-flushable toilets.”
Floor-to-ceiling glass walls on both sides of the main living room allow sweeping views straight through the house.
The master bathroom features a custom-designed vanity with bronze legs, a walk-in steam shower, multiple storage cabinets, and oil-rubbed bronze fixtures by Lefroy Brooks.
In the bathroom, a small antique marble basin is nestled within a limed oak alcove.