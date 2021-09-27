A stay at Merchant House High Desert costs $450 per night. The desert rental has a four-person capacity, with three bedrooms and two baths.
Set 30 minutes south of Joshua Tree National Park, the whitewashed adobe structure features a post-and-beam design with an open-plan living area and shaded outdoor gathering spaces.
Included in the primary suite is a large spa-like bath, complete with travertine walls, heated floors, and an oversized freestanding tub.
Soak in a hot tub, relax in a lounge chair, or dine al fresco on the two-level terrace while enjoying 180-degree views of the park, Mount San Jacinto, and Mount Gorgonio. Inside the two-bedroom dwelling, floor-to-ceiling glass walls allow the outdoors and sun to flood the home. Decor is kept minimal with playful pops of color, letting the landscape take center stage.
Between Pioneertown and Joshua Tree National Park, this midcentury compound offers nearly 360-degree views along with a 40-foot salt waterpool, Jacuzzi, and fire pit. Inside, old-school charm flows through the space with vintage decor and airy nooks. A large, stone fireplace stands as the anchor of the home, warming up the living area surrounded by walls of angular glass. Bathrooms are minimal in earth tones with wooden benches and tile, and a separate guest house offers an additional queen bed, kitchen, and bathroom.
Sliding walls of glass allow guests to enjoy indoor/outdoor living in this Oller & Pejic–designed retreat. Developed to be in harmony with the landscape, the home is energy-efficient and the design is led by solar orientation. The sun heats the concrete floors in the winter, while deep overhangs offer shade in the summer. Find stylish and whimsical furnishings including vintage and designer pieces like the Swedish leather butterfly chair by Cuero. The house also offers all the amenities of a full home including soaking tubs and dual Thermostatic shower; a Gaggenau- and Bosch-equipped kitchen; living room with fireplace, smart TV, and sound system; memory foam mattresses and room-darkening shades. Outside, one can enjoy a soak in the hot tub against a backdrop of mountain vistas.
Surrounded by boulders and twisted yuccas, two cabins in the Mojave Desert stand like Monopoly houses, their steel siding weathered to a tawny finish. But behind the simple gabled forms lies a complex network that enables them to operate wholly off the grid. Designed by architect Malek Alqadi, this desert getaway has an open-air room that allows guests to sleep under the stars on Silvon sheets woven with pure, natural silver. The minimalist space embodies a modern feel with a primarily gray, onyx, and wood palette with a splash of cobalt in the bathroom. Large cutout windows flood the space with natural light, though there are also large hammocks outside for some extra vitamin D or stargazing.
