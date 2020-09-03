The kitchen offers ample cabinetry, along with high-end Thermador appliances. A skylight illuminates the space with natural light.
The kitchen offers ample cabinetry, along with high-end Thermador appliances. A skylight illuminates the space with natural light.
Design, Bitches turns a typical Atwater Village home into a lush hideaway with a new, cedar-clad guesthouse.
Design, Bitches turns a typical Atwater Village home into a lush hideaway with a new, cedar-clad guesthouse.
Along with the sage, citrus trees irrigated by gray water from the house provide the couple with lemons and limes for mixing drinks, among other things.
Along with the sage, citrus trees irrigated by gray water from the house provide the couple with lemons and limes for mixing drinks, among other things.
California pepper trees, grasses, and sage are low-maintenance, low-water plants that also are low-allergen.
California pepper trees, grasses, and sage are low-maintenance, low-water plants that also are low-allergen.
The oak floors are new but are typical of the original Spanish-style bungalows.
The oak floors are new but are typical of the original Spanish-style bungalows.
The coved roof and arched doorway came out, and the teal cabinets create a separation between the kitchen and living room.
The coved roof and arched doorway came out, and the teal cabinets create a separation between the kitchen and living room.
A cedar deck, built-in bench, and Fermob Costa table and chairs under a new porch roof serve as a year-round dining area.
A cedar deck, built-in bench, and Fermob Costa table and chairs under a new porch roof serve as a year-round dining area.
Walnut counters and open shelving complement dark blue-painted cabinetry and copper drawer pulls in the kitchen, where aluminum panels from Muraluxe give the impression of a tile backsplash.
Walnut counters and open shelving complement dark blue-painted cabinetry and copper drawer pulls in the kitchen, where aluminum panels from Muraluxe give the impression of a tile backsplash.
Set cover photo