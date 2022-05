Located on the rural outskirts of Atlanta, Georgia, Serenbe is a picturesque community comprising four hamlets that focus on arts, agriculture, health, and education. Designed to be a center for quiet living for creatives and their families, the newest development, Mado, wants to focus on bringing the outdoors in, but in a modern setting. This is exactly the vibe that Iowa– and Serenbe–based designer Rebecca Cartwright achieved with The Naturally House, a tree house-inspired haven.