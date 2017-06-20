The second-floor niche, which is lined in Osborne & Little fabric, offers a quiet getaway.
Silestone counters, walnut cabinetry, and Refin floor tiles accent the master bathroom. The Axor Uno faucets are from Hansgrohe, the Alinea vanity light is from Aamsco, and the shower head is by Jaclo.
In the kitchen, a blue glass backsplash evokes the designers’ native Iceland. The Bend Goods stools are from YLiving.
A pair of Icelandic prefab pioneers deliver an efficient family home in Culver City.
Building smarter is at the heart of everything designers Tryggvi Thorsteinsson and Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir do. Whether they’re testing the limits of indoor/outdoor living or developing a prefabricated wall system that they hope will make traditional wood framing a thing of the past, the founders of the Santa Monica design studio Minarc are consumed with making structures stronger, lighter, and more efficient.
Kitchen/Dining Room
Kitchen and Family Room
Den with indoor/outdoor patio and Tahoe map
Bunk Beds with chalk-board wall
Bedroom
Library / Guest Bedroom
Architect: YAMAMAR Design, Location: San Francisco, California
The workstation and the cabinets are by Korben Mathis Woodworking; the desk lamp is from TaoTronics.
Nestled on the banks of the St. Croix River in Minnesota, this contemporary home merges the living room with an expansive deck with a disappearing Ultimate Multi-Slide Door by Marvin.
All rooms feature full kitchens.
Brass fixtures and soaking claw foot tubs in the bathrooms give a classic feel to the modern hotel experience.