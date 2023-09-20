Dwell House
Stephen Murray
The partially covered area in the courtyard presents an idyllic setting for al fresco dining.
The primary suite presents a soothing retreat to rest and unwind, complete with a spacious bath, walk-in closet, and black-framed, sliding glass doors that open up to the pool.
Sited for maximum privacy and views within the Parc Andreas neighborhood of South Palm Springs, the newly built residence sits on a corner lot with only one adjacent neighbor.
"A double-gated motor court and six-foot perimeter wall bordering the property further enhances the sense of a private oasis,
Unexpected window placements, such as a soaring window sandwiched between the kitchen cabinetry, ensures ample natural light sweeps throughout the sprawling interior.