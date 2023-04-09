Floor Plan of Summertown House by Troppo Architects and Fabrikate
Ren von Hasseln studied architecture before founding Ren Ceramics, and she drew from both experiences as she transformed her midcentury ranch house in Ojai, California. Ren led the renovation of the property and crafted ceramic details found throughout the interior.
She also introduced new masonry features in primary colors and reoriented the home’s glazing toward the backyard rather than the street.
The interiors are grounded by a simple palette of black and wood tones with a few pops of color.
The red masonry wall partially hides the interior from the entryway.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
The red and yellow masonry features are made of glazed bricks from Pacific Clay, and the woodstove is from Fire Orb.
Brit and Derek rebuilt the island, covering one side in white penny tile. Minimalist Asime pendants by Mitzi hang overhead Tiptoe stools.
Brit painted the dark grout lines of the tile backsplash to soften the overall look. The couple also encased the range hood with closet dowels, with the materials for that project totaling $124.
A designer and her partner drywalled and plastered an arched motif in the main living area. The curved walls create separation between the open living spaces.
Merrill replaced the previous carpet with a similar shag variety.
Framing sweeping mountainous views, the Kappe-designed pool, also original to the home, now features new equipment, plaster, tile, and coping.
Complete with new appliances, the open kitchen overlooks the dining and living areas.
In the main living room, a restored stone fireplace sits sandwiched between large windows.
Floor plan of Witklipfontein Eco Lodge by GLH Architects
The entire living space is able to be opened up so it appears to sit beneath a canopy.
The master bedroom can be completely opened up to the deck to create an indoor-outdoor sleeping experience.
The functional bedrooms have been designed as retreats for when larger groups stay at the home. Each family suite has a full en-suite shower room, large cupboards, and a seating area for relaxing.
The passage that leads to the bedrooms doubles as a library, with large bookshelves and a reading window.
The earth bags used to construct the dome are plastered with an earth and straw plaster and painted with a homemade Swedish paint.
The kitchen opens to the living area, and a second kitchen is located behind the main kitchen to allow for catering for large groups.
Inspired by the modernists, the brothers integrated bespoke furniture into the architecture. The bespoke cabinetry is crafted from raw, unpolished timber that has an earthy, warm colour that complements the colour and texture of the walls.
The large windows in front of the dining table can be completely opened up to nature, and the granite
The open-plan living area comprises an open plan kitchen, dining area, lounge, fireplace and an overlooking study. The stacking doors in the living area disappear into wall pockets leaving the space unhindered of glass, full open to the surrounding nature
The experience of the farm includes to the permaculture vegetable garden, fresh farm eggs, interactions with the goats and horses, and hiking through a landscape populated by giraffes, zebras, antelopes, and warthogs.
Witklipfontein Eco Lodge is off the grid, and features solar panels and solar water heating on the roof. Water is pumped from a borehole, used, and then treated in a French drain before it goes back to into the ground.
The entrance is carved into the hillside and leads down earthen steps, past the reading window of the passage and between the two wings of the home to an entrance hall.
The site is located in the Vredefort Dome near Parys, just ninety minutes from Johannesburg. The Vredefort Dome has a dramatic landscape that is characterised by complex meteorite impact structure phenomena.