Ryan Anderson of RAD Furniture designed the stools as well as the table and benches on the pool deck.
Stepstone's narrow concrete pavers add a graphic touch to the garden.
The swimming pool offers an alternative plunge to the nearby Bantam River.
The Nap seating collection in the white chevron Rivas print.
The outdoor shower situated off of the master bedroom is enclosed to offer privacy and features a courtyard garden. Michael Arp of Lanoha Nurseries designed the house's landscaping.
