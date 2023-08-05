Though the original house offered finite space, a decorative stained-glass transom features an infinity symbol used in the couple's wedding invitations.
The bathroom was enlivened with a wall of hexagonal blue Pratt & Larson tile.
The former laundry space was refashioned into a windowside booth, its built-in shelves, walls and ceilings painted red. It's become popular with kids and visitors.
White oak flooring, cabinetry, shelves, and ceiling beams add texture and warmth and reference the tree trunks of the wooded landscape.
Though the ceiling looks spectacular, it’s really crafted from standard 2’x2’ boards from Home Depot. LED light strips enhance the impact. “When you explain the method to someone, they’re like, ‘that’s it?!’” Laughs Losada-Amor.