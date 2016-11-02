A cozy reading nook fits underneath the stairs, saving floor space in the 1690-square-foot home.
On the other side of the apartment, a bedroom doubles as a workspace.
Baumann designed the plywood bed frame and shelving unit in the master bedroom, adjacent to an exposed cinder-block wall, a new addition to the structure.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
