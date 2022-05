As many people would know, old apartments have both strengths and weaknesses. Since they lasted for a long time, we can feel the time passed by in these places and if we reflect this merit in our design, we can make a unique design. However, if a problem in insulation or drainage occurs, it is not easy to find out the cause of it. In particular, if the drainage problem is caused inside the building, it is not easy to predict the problem. Therefore, we need a more delicate approach.