The Jupe's ceilings are 11-feet tall, and its shape was made to resemble a spaceship.
The all-glass exterior of these prefabs have made them popular destinations for part-time rentals online.
Each CABN model is made of a timber structure that sits upon a steel-frame foundation.
The structures can be outfitted as an office or ADU, and owners can customize the finishes on the walls and floors.
In case a cold plunge does not appeal in winter, a deluxe add-on lets you heat the water and use the bath as a hot tub.
The house is ADA visitable and net-zero ready. Its future owner just needs to add solar panels.
In case of hard-to-reach locations (like this rooftop in Bratislava), the Ecocapsule® can be airlifted by two hooks built into its frame.
Some Adobu ADU owners go beyond the list of preset add-ons. Here and in the top photo, the deck has been adjusted to suit specific needs.
