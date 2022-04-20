In 1978, Lloyd Wright’s Derby House was declared a landmark on the National Register for Historic Places, which means it can’t be modified from its original design or torn down without special permission.
The first of three separate buildings on the property, the Glass House, dates to 1975 .
"We've loved the indoor-outdoor lifestyle this home provides,
A closer look at the expansive reflecting pool, highlighting the numerous floor-to-ceiling windows lining the home's side facade.
Perched below the Griffith Observatory and overlooking Hollywood is a lush lot crowned with four towering olive trees and a 1965 home designed by modernist architect Craig Ellwood. When a young couple purchased the home in 2018, it needed substantial work. For a historic restoration, they called on Woods + Dangaran, a local firm fluent in modernist history. The team completed a meticulous restoration of the home while keeping original components like the linear shape, open plan, and expansive windows. One of the most striking features is the original koi pond (a feature deemed so essential that its preservation was a condition of escrow) that is now crossed via a bridge that leads to a new lap pool—perhaps the biggest intervention on the property.
We’ve gathered 20 of our favorite homes that maintain their midcentury flavor without sacrificing 21st-century modernizations and updates.
Before and after plans of the Arguedas House
The grid of window walls frames views of the surrounding landscape and garden, while skylights allow light to enter the space while maintaining privacy.
Dwellings Winner: Casa Ter by Mesura Mesura designed a retreat for a family of five in the Catalonian countryside, utilizing regional and artisanal building techniques and local materials for a sustainable home that blends with the landscape.
The cabin’s profile slopes on one side to create an ever-changing play of shadows on the ceiling and roof throughout the day. The ceiling remains free of lighting and other technical installations, allowing it to frame the room with its beautiful shape and put the focus on the views outside.
“Watching the sunrise and moonrise from the living room is gobsmacking,” says James.
The single-level home in Los Angeles includes a large swimming pool and surrounding garden.
A dramatic landscape demands a dramatic building. Southwest facing deck of Starship House
Today, everything in the house is either completely original, or was carefully updated by this family who owned and cared for it for 50 years. You’ll find the full listing through Eric McFarland.
Frank Lloyd Wright apprentice Fay Jones filled the home’s interior with an abundance of custom millwork—and it’s still in pristine condition.
From a distance, the grass-covered roof disappears into the native landscape.
Two of the home's three levels rise from the site's original garden wall, presenting an impressive elevation from the street.
The dining area opens to the expansive grounds, and is furnished with Eames fiberglass shell chairs.
This Cupertino home features a conversation pit outfitted with a 250-square-foot configuration of Patricia Urquiola’s Tufty-Time sofa for B&B Italia. Overhead, flush-mounted LED strips demarcate the lounge area. - Cupertino, California Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
“When I set up this shot of Wright in his studio at Taliesin, he hadn’t shaved that morning and told me he wasn’t about to. So I had to move the camera back to conceal the stubble, which actually improved the shot.” Behind Wright is a model of the San Francisco Call building, a favorite of his that was never built.
Perched atop a rocky two-acre lot overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the enchanting 1957 home is now seeking a whopping $12.5 million.
Designed by acclaimed architect Doug Rucker, the post-and-beam dwelling was the pilot house for the Roy Rogers Estates enclave in Los Angeles.
