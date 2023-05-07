The tiny home’s metal roof is topped with solar panels that power all the 12-volt fixtures, from the energy-efficient RYET LED bulbs to the solar fridge.
The village offers a community feel for a fraction of the price of traditional homeownership. The state-of-the-art homes are a refreshing upgrade from cramped city apartments.
An array of tiny home designs are available to renters and buyers, and each comes fully furnished to make move in a snap.
The ESCAPE One XL tiny home is one of the larger of models in the community, and it features generous glazing.
The tiny home on wheels that Tru Form Tiny designed and built for Judy and Dean Anderson is wrapped in white-painted pine and accented with ebony-stained cedar around the door.
An aerial view of ESCAPE's new "The Oaks
One of the first Dwell Houses, built by Abodu, was installed at Leslie Scharf’s vineyard home in Healdsburg, California. Norm Architects led the design of the 540-square-foot prefab, which is wrapped in Real Cedar siding.
The MicroCabin neighboring the National Forest Service Land
The bedroom with open bathroom behind. The volume of the bathroom shears the open geometry of the gabled roof form.
A micro kitchen tucked in under the open stair, with operable cabinets functioning as stair treads.
The reclaimed hickory facade of the Micro Cabin by BC-OA is punctured by windows that overlook National Forest Service land.
Bamboo floors and cedar ceiling.
Tru Form Tiny optimized the kitchen by extending the counter to the space underneath the stairs.
The cedar slab desk doubles as the headboard when the bed is lowered.
The kitchen provides a surprising amount of storage space for a tiny home. There is also a full-size sink, stove, and refrigerator.
A look at the living space with the bed in the lowered position.
This photo shows the elevator bed in the raised position, leaving the living room open. A tiny fold-down desk provides office space.
Tru Form Tiny merged two of their standard models and then further customized the exterior with paneling and tight knot cedar. They also added Galvalume roofing and a removable awning.