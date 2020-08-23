The Brownstone's former exterior blended in with its neighbors and required restoration and repairs.
A vintage Bertoia Bird chair and Bertoia Wire chair offer sunny seating alongside the living room. "We love drinking coffee every morning in our window nook," says Tyler.
Fiona Shillington inside one of the A-framed cabins. Simple furnishings of built-ins line much of the living space inside while large windows and doors open onto a patio at one end.
Inside, several of the larger A-frame cabins feature a bright second floor, which the couple updated with a simple coat of white paint. Their goal was to freshen the spaces without making them feel overly modern or fancy.
The principal suite features a large dormer window and French doors leading to a private rooftop deck.
The kitchen offers 17 feet of total counter space, as well as a large pantry at one end. Light fixtures and design accents throughout the home were sourced from Anthropologie, West Elm, Pottery Barn, CB2, and Rejuvenation, among other retailers.