A seamless extension of the bedroom, the master bathroom is an open-concept wet room. The bathtub and graphic sink are by Wet Style, and bath accessories are Keuco Edition 11.
White Thassos floor and wall tile from thassos.com lines the bathroom surfaces. The vanity is custom, the sink and shower faucets are from Lacava, and the sink is Decolav. Photo by Frank Oudeman.
Concealed speakers from James Loudspeaker, scattered throughout the indoor and outdoor rooms, let the residents stream music from their phones. A trio of love seats and a coffee table from Henry Hall’s Tru/Pure collection form another outdoor room.