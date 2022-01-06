Before: The bedroom footprint was kept the same, but an en-suite bathroom added.
Before: The bedroom footprint was kept the same, but an en-suite bathroom added.
The kitchen, located on the top floor, is open and bright. Concrete countertops by Anomal echo the flooring beneath, while the pale blue Moda Vetro glass tiles from Pental offset the neutral color palette. The Kungsbacka cabinetry are from IKEA.
The kitchen, located on the top floor, is open and bright. Concrete countertops by Anomal echo the flooring beneath, while the pale blue Moda Vetro glass tiles from Pental offset the neutral color palette. The Kungsbacka cabinetry are from IKEA.
In Pukwana Beach, Wisconsin, Lindsay Pauly and Daniel Ohrtman married their desire for minimalism and sustainability with their wish for a family-friendly summer house.
In Pukwana Beach, Wisconsin, Lindsay Pauly and Daniel Ohrtman married their desire for minimalism and sustainability with their wish for a family-friendly summer house.
This single-family residence in Bloomfield, Michigan, known as the Treehaus, embodies the iconic style of midcentury modernism. Thanks to a thoughtful renovation, this rare dwelling has been restored to its original state of refined elegance.
This single-family residence in Bloomfield, Michigan, known as the Treehaus, embodies the iconic style of midcentury modernism. Thanks to a thoughtful renovation, this rare dwelling has been restored to its original state of refined elegance.
By night, Blur House is a series of warm golden bands projected onto the hillside.
By night, Blur House is a series of warm golden bands projected onto the hillside.
Floor-to-ceiling windows unveil a view of the stunning exterior scenery.
Floor-to-ceiling windows unveil a view of the stunning exterior scenery.
Two walls of floor-to-ceiling windows in the master bedroom frame expansive vistas of the Pacific Ocean.
Two walls of floor-to-ceiling windows in the master bedroom frame expansive vistas of the Pacific Ocean.
The 82-foot-long pool gets quite a lot of use by Jeff and Millie, and especially by the kids, who are both on the local swim team.
The 82-foot-long pool gets quite a lot of use by Jeff and Millie, and especially by the kids, who are both on the local swim team.
Piso Creativos FSC-certified engineered oak floors line the interiors. A Capital Studio dining table is paired with Dorica dining chairs.
Piso Creativos FSC-certified engineered oak floors line the interiors. A Capital Studio dining table is paired with Dorica dining chairs.
The Durango Division for Cavco Homes offers multiple lines of prefabricated homes, including the Santa Fe model, which combines modern design elements with a uniquely Southwest vernacular.
The Durango Division for Cavco Homes offers multiple lines of prefabricated homes, including the Santa Fe model, which combines modern design elements with a uniquely Southwest vernacular.
The roof overhang provides shelter to the entry with an oak front door from Lyndon Doors.
The roof overhang provides shelter to the entry with an oak front door from Lyndon Doors.
For Gabriel Ramirez and his partner Sarah Mason Williams, following the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. The architects love Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, and they made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house “was very crisp and clean,” he says. “This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi.”
For Gabriel Ramirez and his partner Sarah Mason Williams, following the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. The architects love Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, and they made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house “was very crisp and clean,” he says. “This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi.”
The clubhouse positively glows during golden hour.
The clubhouse positively glows during golden hour.
The unit is wrapped in black Hunter Douglass Quadroline aluminum and gray Valchromat Viroc cement-bonded particle board, which is water- and fire-resistant, non-toxic, sound dampening, and thermally insulating.
The unit is wrapped in black Hunter Douglass Quadroline aluminum and gray Valchromat Viroc cement-bonded particle board, which is water- and fire-resistant, non-toxic, sound dampening, and thermally insulating.
Set cover photo