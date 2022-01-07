For their ArchiBlox prefab, modular house, the owners chose blue and orange joinery that was inspired by the sea and sand around their coastal home.
The compact kitchen is fitted out with Whirlpool appliances, including the wall oven, cooktop, dishwasher, and refrigerator.
Polished concrete floors provides beneficial thermal mass in wintertime.
This experimental apartment highlights the forms, lines, and colors of Piet Mondrian’s art.
TopZero sinks and drying racks come with each Hygge Supply kitchen island.
Large openings on both side of the living spaces facilitate natural ventilation. The home creates the sense of being outdoors while providing shelter from the elements.
Not only do built-in appliances keep kitchens tidy, but they also improve coherence between it and the rest of your home, creating a more fluid experience.
This airy home makes the most of its beachside location with sustainable design, careful siting, and an expansive, glazed facade.
Indoor/outdoor living is emphasized with sliding glass doors and timber flooring that continues to the outdoor deck.
The firm enlarged the opening to the courtyard to create better flow between inside and out.
For this kitchen, the architects paired slate-gray HPL (high-pressure laminate) cabinets by Henrybuilt, cool Basaltina countertops, with custom shelving and a white Corian backsplash.
Inspired by the sea and sand, Richard and Jackie Willcocks chose blue and orange joinery colors for their 1,140-square-foot prefab. The modular home is by New South Wales company ArchiBlox.
In this kitchen, three globe pendants with brass details and burgundy cords match the hood tube hanging above the kitchen island.
In the kitchen, the continuous kitchen worktop and table are made of marble from Caledonia Marble. The pink Tamatik dining chairs are by Connie Chisholm and are from the Canadian design shop Made. The Blinding Love pendant lights are by Periphere, which has shops in Montreal and Toronto. The iron rails were inspired both by screens the couple had seen on their travels in the Middle East and by the ornate wrought ironwork favored by their Portuguese neighbors. Barzel Ironworks fabricated the banister to Sawatzky’s design by slicing up iron pipe, welding it, and painting it.
