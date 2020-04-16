Grivko’s favorite place to watch the sunset at the garden is at this bench—an artwork called Boat by German artist Thomas Rösler in the Jardin Impressions area. “It’s a perfect spot that gives a magnificent view of the cliffs,” Grivko says. “Keep in mind that the sea color is different every day—I’ve never seen the same thus far.”
“The idea was to create in Étretat an experimental, avant-garde garden,” says Grivko. “There are many local varieties of plants in the garden, and the topiary’s shape reflects Normandy’s coastline.”
Large slabs of slate were used throughout the home for flooring, adding a natural element.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
