At their A. Quincy Jones house in Los Angeles, architects Cory Buckner and Nick Roberts used permeable pavers to help the soil retain moisture.
Oddly Satisfying is a minimal design by Berlin-based designer Hayo Gebauer. Sorting things and reorganising them is as natural as birds collecting and assembling sticks to make their nests. But sometimes we can get hung up on the act of establishing order. It can become an obsession. With ‘Oddly Satisfying’ Hayo Gebauer aims to show the beauty of such behaviour. Instead of hiding our storage systems away like a dirty habit, these objects are designed to use in plain sight, for all to admire. The ribbed surfaces accommodate all manner of household objects and the set can be combined and stacked according to individual tastes. Whether to help keep a workplace tidy or to compulsively arrange individual strands of spaghetti, it’s up to the user.
Cyl is a minimal furniture collection created by Paris-based designers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec. Cyl was originally conceived for the home as a table programme, but soon the designers sensed the potential to turn it into a system with a larger range of typologies. It was an important step to realize that its domestic qualities are interesting in the office landscape. They think the simplicity of Cyl responds to a demand for clarity and fosters a welcoming atmosphere in the office world.
Of the seven steps in Michael Pozner’s not-quite-500-square-foot aerie in Greenwich Village, five contain drawers. His small set of table and chairs is from CB2.
