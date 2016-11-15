The third floor, a massive unfurnished loftlike area, is "white, like the ice on top of the mountain," Wibowo says.
There used to be walls; now Barbara Hill's bed offers views not just of Houston, but also a French farm table surrounded by a sextet of black and white Harry Bertoia chairs for Knoll.
Prolific Dutch designer Danny Venlet rebuilds his roost in Brussels. A spare layout marks the master suite on the third floor. The rectangular KOS bathtub, integrated into an elevated plywood platform, pairs with Gert Van Der Vloet’s Cut Low lounge in Corian. The couple used elements of a photo they took of one of Venlet’s designs to create the graphic wall covering.
Davor and August check out the yard from the living room. “The bifold Vistalite doors allow us to open the house up completely and enjoy the fresh, warm air,” Davor says.
White paint with just a hint of gray dominates the farmhouse, reflecting Kolasiński’s love of bright spaces. The pine wooden floors were also enameled in a white oil imported from Denmark.
At street level, the wooden garage door opens its toothed maw.
The semi-closed entryway contains a white cabinet for storing coats and scarves. The LED ceiling lights are from Contrast Lighting.
Plaster walls mixed with gray marble powder dominate the interior of the bottom floor, complementing its spruce wood carpentry.