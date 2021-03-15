Propel Studio’s Wedge ADU is a luminous respite, with built-in wood cabinetry and a massive skylight. Over the past decade, Portland, Oregon, has seen a wave of ADUs constructed—from detached backyard structures to dedicated basements dwellings and above-garage apartments that are part of an existing house. Portland isn’t the only city committed to ADUs, but in most places, regulations make them difficult. As of last year, there were only four American cities—Portland, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Austin—that had built more than 1,000 units.
Master Bedroom.
27' Bay window seat.
Stuv fireplace and window seat with an up mountain view.
Overall view of main living space.
View of kitchen and main bay window upon entry into primary living space.
Partial view of main facade from entry bridge.
