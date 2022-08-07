SubscribeSign In
The home has been professionally landscaped with native drought-resistant plants.
"I see a home like a person,
Drought-tolerant plants create a lovely landscape which frames the home’s classic midcentury profile.
23 San Marino Court's flat top, post-and-beam facade.
This "flattop" 1964 model was designed by Claude Oakland and sits in the Fairhills tract of Eichler homes in Orange, California.
A look at the Richard and Helen Arens House, located on a quiet, tree-lined street in Brentwood.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
Love Eichler homes, but not interested in taking on an extensive renovation? This 1957 model may be for you. Located in San Rafael's lower Lucas Valley, this 1,805-square-foot midcentury home is completely remodeled and modernized.
Built in 1962, the four-bedroom, two-bath home has already been spruced up with modern features that respect the home’s original midcentury modern character. Highlights include updated bathrooms with Carrara marble and walnut cabinetry, a private backyard, and a renovated kitchen with a pretty impressive "edible garden" off the side.
On the market for the first time in over 30 years, this five-bedroom Eichler home is a midcentury modern gem with heaps of potential. The 2,177-square-foot residence, which has been mindfully expanded, features five bedrooms—including two master suites—and three baths.
Klopf Architecture's modest 72-square-foot addition at the front of the home blends in with the original structure while giving the owners a greater sense of openness in the master and hall bathrooms. Inside, the re-imagined great room now features dining space.
