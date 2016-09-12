1963 Porsche 356B T6 Super 90
Passive House guidelines, like thick insulation, can often result in very simple forms, she says. Here, a recessed entrance in the shou sugi ban front facade provides privacy without complicating the design.
Roadster Sport (3-speed) in Olive #linusbike #roadstersport
Roadster Sport (3-speed) in Black #linusbike #roadstersport
A 17-foot-tall freestanding play structure that designer Sharon Davis designed for her family in upstate New York can only be entered by climbing taut netting and entering through a trap door. Descending requires sliding down two structural-columns-turned-fire-poles.
To access a secret play area in the 2 Bar House by Feldman Architecture, children clamber up climbing holds purchased from a local sporting goods store.
Dotted with colorful footholds, a climbing wall covers one side of the home, allowing roof access.
Can you tell us a bit about how you found the storefront and what the space was like pre-renovation? How does the architecture complement the pieces for sale? The site came on the market (quietly) and we were really taken by the opportunity afforded by the unusual space. There just isn’t anything in the neighborhood that compares. We’ve got a lot of exposure from the street, which brings in natural light and the front room. With the double height ceiling, it's a dramatic backdrop for our products. Prior to our renovation, the front and back were completely disconnected. We took the dividing wall down and opened up the space to bring some of the light and air deeper in the store. And from a programming perspective, we wanted to showcase pieces from the home in the areas that they would be used, so we designed “rooms” with basic functions: kitchen, bath, and living.
In the dining room, which opens to the backyard terrace, original tilework on the floors and walls complement decidedly modern counterparts—an original 1938 Butterfly chair by Antonio Bonet, Juan Kurchan, and Jorge Ferrari Hardoy, and a 1983 TMC floor lamp by Spanish designer Miguel Milá.
A swimming pool was on everyone’s wish list. Gray Organschi installed it on the east side of the house, along with an outdoor fireplace. The outside pathways and decks are paved in ipe and bluestone.
A series of mounded earth forms offers an enticing topography for play, including one that holds an in-ground trampoline.
Parsonson Architects, Sweden
Miha hangs out with Kea, the dog, on the wooden deck that extends the living space outdoors.
A one-bedroom apartment, Estrela features garden furniture alongside pieces from the '50s and '60s. The coffee table can be wheeled aside to allow for the sofa bed to expand.
