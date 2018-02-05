Through an integral relationship between use, form, and material, the Low/Rise House responds sensitively to site, nature, and neighborhood, creating a new type of suburban living – both urban and rural.
The house that architect Renée del Gaudio designed for her family in Boulder uses energy-efficient Loewen windows on the south facade that incorporate triple-paned low-e glass from Cardinal.
The bedroom pavilion is mostly hidden, thanks to a massive native California oak—part of a grove. “That’s the good thing about oaks—they keep their leaves in the winter, so you don’t have one view in the summer and another in the winter,” Suzanne says.
The exuberant results of Hertz’s design are visible from the street. Giant birds of paradise, king palms, and bamboo tower above the fence. The Balinese long building, seen on the far left, is almost nautical; on the right, the original house’s rammed-earth entry wall frames its concrete layers.
Chris Boylen Photography
A horse barn–turned–seaside haven hones in on the ocean’s meditative vibes, with round windows and sweeping glass doors that swing open to let in the salty sea breeze.
Loft South
The Tenore 240 by Element4, can be enjoyed on either side of the wall in this Tribeca Loft.
-
The house and studio were christened "Dragon Rock" by their daughter Ann who said the rock formation resembled a dragon sipping from the pool. The pool was created by feeding a waterfall into to the pit. Seen here is a floating sculpture by current artist-in-resident Stephen Talasnik.
Mid-century designer Jens Risom's A-framed prefab family retreat, located on the northern portion of Block island, is bordered by a low stone wall, an aesthetic element that appears throughout the land.
Today, everything in the house is either completely original, or was carefully updated by this family who owned and cared for it for 50 years. You’ll find the full listing through Eric McFarland.
Rok Oman of OFIS Architects started the renovation of what would become Villa Criss-Cross by tackling a thorny site issue. Since it is located close to the street and perpendicular to the old Roman wall near Ljubljana's ancient fortress, zoning laws require buildings to be set four meters back from the street. By maintaining the original wall and adding steel panels, Oman grandfathered in the new structure and maintained the original orientation.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
Leo Marmol and Alisa Becket enjoy one of their home’s many outdoor spaces.
Cabin Nordmarka, 2006.
Wood from the property’s felled trees was incorporated into every room in the 3,000-square-foot house.
San Francisco firm Lundberg Design built this cabin out of reclaimed materials, including the exterior redwood, which has aged into an elegant, ashen gray. In a past life, the pool acted as a water tank for livestock.
According to Remijnse, since the only direction they could build on the small site was up, they decided to add height with a gabled roof.
At night, the interior lighting casts the geometric window framing in silhouette.
Estate Bungalow in Matugama, Sri Lanka, by Narein Perera as published in Cabins (Taschen, 2014).
Brilliantly designed by architect James E. Norman, this home is striking and one-of-a-kind. The rock wood-burning fireplace, curved rock wall entrance and exposed post and beam construction all lend themselves to defining this mid-century modern's wholly unique style.
Built into the side of a bluff on almost two-acres in the secluded wooded community adjacent to Door Bluff Headlands County Park, this mid-century modern home was designed by Wisconsin Architectural Hall of Fame green pioneers Willis & Lillian Leenhouts.
Distinguished as the only home in Houston designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, this masterpiece is an art collector's paradise. Ideal for both casual living and grand entertaining, this private residence features multiple art galleries, high ceilings, geothermal temperature system and the original built-in furniture.
