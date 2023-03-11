SubscribeSign In
In Sydney’s Russell Lea suburb, local firm CplusC Architectural Workshop renovated a four-bedroom family residence to celebrate togetherness and a connection with the natural world. Throughout the dwelling, a circular motif facilitates a strong visual connection between the different spaces, both indoors and out. A large, round window nook that overlooks the backyard draws on the traditional Japanese concept of <i>shakkei</i>, in which a background landscape—or “borrowed scenery”—is incorporated into the composition of a garden.
shakkei
Exterior with comp. shingles and hardy siding. Awning, dormer and window details to add design value to the house
Exterior with comp. shingles and hardy siding. Awning, dormer and window details to add design value to the house