Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
s
sonja albright
Follow
6
Saves
Followers
Following
A long and narrow bridge connects an existing cabin on the site with the new structure and provides a lookout area where the family can observe the sea.
Tall pine trees and thick brush near the cabin are a counterpoint to the structure’s glossy black exterior.
The cabin’s structure steps down along the rock hillside, tracing its slope.
The shell of the cabin was constructed with thin sections of hardwood, then coated with plain OSB plywood and a Tyvek air and water barrier. Metallic corrugated sheets form the outer layer.
The sloped metal roofs were designed to capture rain, which is used in the cabins.
Set cover photo