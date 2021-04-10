A long and narrow bridge connects an existing cabin on the site with the new structure and provides a lookout area where the family can observe the sea.
Tall pine trees and thick brush near the cabin are a counterpoint to the structure’s glossy black exterior.
The cabin’s structure steps down along the rock hillside, tracing its slope.
The shell of the cabin was constructed with thin sections of hardwood, then coated with plain OSB plywood and a Tyvek air and water barrier. Metallic corrugated sheets form the outer layer.
The sloped metal roofs were designed to capture rain, which is used in the cabins.
