In addition to a three-car garage, Sandcastle also comes with multiple outdoor spaces, including a covered deck, brick patio, and lawn—all of which present vantage points for striking sunset views.
Perched at the top of the primary suite is a private meditation space overlooking the ocean.
The kitchen, located steps from the main living area, comes with a circular island, fireplace, tile countertops, and stained-glass lunettes fitted into the beams overhead.
Hand-built by visionary architect (and surfer) Harry Gesner in 1974, the Sandcastle on the Malibu coast is listed for a steep $22.5M.
Perched just a few feet from the Malibu coastline, the home is named after its roofline, which was inspired by a sandcastle. The property includes 122 feet of private beachfront.
