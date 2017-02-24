An onsen, or Japanese soaking tub, with a private garden abuts the master suite.
An onsen, or Japanese soaking tub, with a private garden abuts the master suite.
“When we first set out on this crazy adventure, we always pictured parking Woody in a place like this,” Brian says. “We honestly couldn’t have imagined it would be this spectacular.”
“When we first set out on this crazy adventure, we always pictured parking Woody in a place like this,” Brian says. “We honestly couldn’t have imagined it would be this spectacular.”
Set cover photo