British brand Beynon specializes in clever adaptions of accessible 1950s modular furniture, like their compact bureau with removable shelves.
The Chain shelving system by Nendo for Hem takes customizable home storage to the next level, allowing users to build elaborate box "chains" using specially designed connectors.
Hem customizable shelves
