The exterior of the Field House, designed by Wendell Burnette Architects in Ellington, Wisconsin.
The exterior of the Field House, designed by Wendell Burnette Architects in Ellington, Wisconsin.
Architect Jesse Garlick’s rural Washington vacation home references its rugged surroundings. The steel cladding has developed a patina similar to the ochre-red color of bedrock found in the area.
Architect Jesse Garlick’s rural Washington vacation home references its rugged surroundings. The steel cladding has developed a patina similar to the ochre-red color of bedrock found in the area.
Set cover photo