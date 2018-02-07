A shell of concrete in the desert
Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House (1936, Madison, Wisconsin). This brick and wood abode, built affordably for a family, is an example of indoor-outdoor living—a wall of full-height glazed doors open onto a terrace.
The house weathered a recent tornado that caused significant damage to much of the property. Ellzey sees the house as an outgrowth of Frank Lloyd Wright’s experiments with modular housing. "For me, it was in that spirit of, what can it mean for homebuilding?"
Located seven miles from Frank Lloyd Wright’s estate, Tim Wright and Karen Ellzey’s prefab home is meant to pay homage to the great American architect’s experiments with modular housing.
A fireplace and large outdoor patio sit opposite the pool and inner atrium and creates a warm gathering place for visitors.
Atlanta Design Economy Credits Architecture: Plexus r+d General Contractor: Apex Homes, Milani Homes Interior design and millwork: Amir Nejd.
Atlanta Design Economy Credits Architecture: Plexus r+d General Contractor: Apex Homes, Milani Homes Interior design and millwork: Amir Nejd.
This flat in SoHo, Manhattan was styled by interior designer Alsun Keogh using the Norm kitchen with tombac and concrete counter top and side panels.
The new great room opens up completely to the patio with multi-panel pocket sliding glass doors that measure seven feet tall and 22 feet long.
Jay and Melissa embraced the general configuration of the original house, which was a low, broad home that stretches out horizontally. While they remodeled and renovated the two wings on the sides, the blue sections are original. The cedar and stucco elements were new additions.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
The seeds for Frank Lloyd Wright's collaboration with prefab builder Marshall Erdman were planted when Erdman hired the architect to design the First Unitarian Society meeting house in Madison, Wisconsin. [Photo credit courtesy The Kubala Washatko Architects (TKWA) via ArchDaily]
New York City boasts only two Frank Lloyd Wright structures: the Guggenheim Museum, and this modest prefab on Staten Island. The Cass House was built according to the Prefab #1 plan he designed for Erdman's prefab company. According to the New York Times, "It was built late in his life from a plan for prefab moderate-cost housing. The components were made in a Midwest factory and shipped to Staten Island for construction under the supervision of a Wright associate, Morton H. Delson... Wright had planned to tour the Staten Island house, but shortly before his scheduled arrival he became ill and died at age 92 on April 9, 1959." [Photo via Bridge and Tunnel Club]
Dinning and kitchen
Kitchen with the custom steel hood, Fireclay ceramic tile backsplash in a herringbone pattern, and Dekton counters
The living area at one of the apartments
The great room is highlighted by a rusted metal custom hood at the end of the space, with courtyards on both sides
Project Name: Skyshark
Front outdoor space
