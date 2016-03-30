Settle by Studioilse for De La Espada delaespada.com/products/446-settle/
A small Tokyo home with parquetry all over, from the floors to the ceiling and walls. (Photo by Ryota Atarashi)
Taxonomía, Hotel Carlota, Mexico City
A cantilevered cabin designed by R D Gentzler blends into the forest, even as it hovers above a 20-foot drop-off. Its south face is almost entirely glass, but a roof canopy limits solar gain.
Dieter Rams's portable transistor radio and phonograph (TP1), designed for Braun in 1959. Compact and beautiful in its Functionalist form—cool to think of it as an iPod for the '60s kids.
Mount Rainier National Park. Suspension Bridge. #backpacking #outdoorsman #bridge #camping
Kings Highway @ the Ace Hotel Palm Springs, designed by Commune Design
The Durham Hotel, designed by Commune Design
Farmshop Marin, designed by Commune Design featuring lots of beautiful Heath Ceramic tile!
The Durham Hotel, designed by Commune Design
Market Shelf / natural oak, dark mulled leather / BDDW
Captain's Mirror / leather,glass / BDDW
Wu Side Table and Stool / walnut, maple, lacquered wood / Egg Collective
Lawson Coffee Table / blackened steel, bronze glass / Egg Collective
Spoke Dining Table / walnut / 2013 / BassamFellows
Tambour High Credenza / ash, sage green / 2008 / BassamFellows
Laurel Side Table / oiled walnut + lacquer / 2016 / Luca Nichetto for De La Espada
5-Axis CNC Machining / Factory of De La Espada
Applying rattan to the Throne Sofa / Factory of De La Espada
Stella Armchair / 2016 / Luca Nichetto for De La Espada
Miller House Exterior
Broken Obelisk at the Rothko Chapel / 1963-1967 / Barnett Newman
