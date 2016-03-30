Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
j
Josh Mintz
Follow
41
Saves
Followers
Following
Settle by Studioilse for De La Espada
delaespada.com/pro...
A small Tokyo home with parquetry all over, from the floors to the ceiling and walls. (Photo by Ryota Atarashi)
Taxonomía, Hotel Carlota, Mexico City
Taxonomía, Hotel Carlota, Mexico City
Taxonomía, Hotel Carlota, Mexico City
A cantilevered cabin designed by R D Gentzler blends into the forest, even as it hovers above a 20-foot drop-off. Its south face is almost entirely glass, but a roof canopy limits solar gain.
#stairs
#oak
#steel
#tile
#pattern
#FrancescoLibrizzi
#Sicily
#Italy
Dieter Rams's portable transistor radio and phonograph (TP1), designed for Braun in 1959. Compact and beautiful in its Functionalist form—cool to think of it as an iPod for the '60s kids.
Mount Rainier National Park. Suspension Bridge.
#backpacking
#outdoorsman
#bridge
#camping
Kings Highway @ the Ace Hotel Palm Springs, designed by Commune Design
The Durham Hotel, designed by Commune Design
Farmshop Marin, designed by Commune Design featuring lots of beautiful Heath Ceramic tile!
The Durham Hotel, designed by Commune Design
Market Shelf / natural oak, dark mulled leather / BDDW
Captain's Mirror / leather,glass / BDDW
Wu Side Table and Stool / walnut, maple, lacquered wood / Egg Collective
Lawson Coffee Table / blackened steel, bronze glass / Egg Collective
Spoke Dining Table / walnut / 2013 / BassamFellows
Tambour High Credenza / ash, sage green / 2008 / BassamFellows
Laurel Side Table / oiled walnut + lacquer / 2016 / Luca Nichetto for De La Espada
5-Axis CNC Machining / Factory of De La Espada
Applying rattan to the Throne Sofa / Factory of De La Espada
Stella Armchair / 2016 / Luca Nichetto for De La Espada
#seatingdesign
#leather
#tile
Miller House Exterior
Broken Obelisk at the Rothko Chapel / 1963-1967 / Barnett Newman
View More
5
more
saves
Set cover photo