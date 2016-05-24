#gessato # catalonia #farmhouse
#gessato # catalonia #farmhouse
Tepee  by Lucy Kurrein  for SCP
Tepee  by Lucy Kurrein  for SCP
Nanimarquina
Nanimarquina
Lea Ceramiche
Lea Ceramiche
Hay exhibition at Milan Design Week 2016
Hay exhibition at Milan Design Week 2016
Terrazzo table by Daniel Enoksson for HAY
Terrazzo table by Daniel Enoksson for HAY
Inga Sempé designed the ribbon-wrapped Ruban mirrors for HAY. Move them from room to room, or keep them fixed on the wall to save floor space. #IngaSempé #HAY #Rubanmirrors
Inga Sempé designed the ribbon-wrapped Ruban mirrors for HAY. Move them from room to room, or keep them fixed on the wall to save floor space. #IngaSempé #HAY #Rubanmirrors
Ercol reintroduces the Originals Drop Leaf Table, which first launched in the 1950s. The elm-and-beech table has two folding flaps, which easily expand it to seat four. #Ercol #DropLeafTable
Ercol reintroduces the Originals Drop Leaf Table, which first launched in the 1950s. The elm-and-beech table has two folding flaps, which easily expand it to seat four. #Ercol #DropLeafTable
Set cover photo