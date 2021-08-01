Breccia Capraia marble continues from the countertop to form the backsplash and open shelving.
Breccia Capraia marble continues from the countertop to form the backsplash and open shelving.
Woodshop 506 did the millwork for the cabinets and shelves throughout the home.
Woodshop 506 did the millwork for the cabinets and shelves throughout the home.
The Monocular - View Through the Breezeway
The Monocular - View Through the Breezeway
The Monocular - Back Perspective 2
The Monocular - Back Perspective 2
The Monocular - Back Perspective
The Monocular - Back Perspective
The Monocular - Front Perspective
The Monocular - Front Perspective
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.
Set cover photo