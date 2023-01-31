SubscribeSign In
The wet room connects to two half-baths on either side that are equipped with dual-flush toilets and WaterSense fixtures. Gray porcelain tiles from Statements Tiles line the room.
A similar window design has the same effect in the bathroom. The faucet and sink are by Kohler.
A Michigan couple find out they own the last of a little-known, thought-to-be-extinct breed—a midcentury modern house by Alexander Girard.
