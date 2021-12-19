A main goal of the renovation was to open the home to its unique perch in Glen Park. On a clear day, it's possible to see from downtown to the South and East Bay.
Two-toned closed cabinetry balanced with open shelves wraps the new kitchen. A metal and stone island acts as both the dining table and a prep counter, if needed.
A rich color palette of deep hazel and cocoa tones offset the bright lime wash kitchen splash back and original stone wall.
Contrasting textures of smooth, toffee-colored MDF, a Mortex floor giving a waxed concrete appearance, and a velvet seat cover achieve a warm, welcoming atmosphere.
