Named after its rooftop photovoltaic panels, the Solar Studio is the first completed build in NODE’s customizable Trillium Series.
Named after its rooftop photovoltaic panels, the Solar Studio is the first completed build in NODE’s customizable Trillium Series.
The master bedroom on the west side of the house includes a cantilevered marble desktop that stretches the length of the window wall. The room looks out over a “future secret garden.”
The master bedroom on the west side of the house includes a cantilevered marble desktop that stretches the length of the window wall. The room looks out over a “future secret garden.”
The first Volkswagen Microbus hit the streets in 1950—and the rest is history. Now, the automaker has partnered with eClassics to revamp the beloved classic.
The first Volkswagen Microbus hit the streets in 1950—and the rest is history. Now, the automaker has partnered with eClassics to revamp the beloved classic.
The front door opens into an expansive living and dining room. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls looks out onto the atrium while ochre-colored accents complement original wooden built-ins and retro shag carpeting.
The front door opens into an expansive living and dining room. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls looks out onto the atrium while ochre-colored accents complement original wooden built-ins and retro shag carpeting.
Opposite the dining area, the living area is grounded by a brick fireplace, which divides the seating area from a large bookcase. A large picture window looks out onto the patio.
Opposite the dining area, the living area is grounded by a brick fireplace, which divides the seating area from a large bookcase. A large picture window looks out onto the patio.
Completing the living room is another row of bookcases, built to house Dr. and Mrs. Goldberg's extensive book collection. A long row of clerestory windows bring additional natural light into the space.
Completing the living room is another row of bookcases, built to house Dr. and Mrs. Goldberg's extensive book collection. A long row of clerestory windows bring additional natural light into the space.
The master bedroom features extensive shelving for displaying artifacts and books. A large window looks out on the wooded lot.
The master bedroom features extensive shelving for displaying artifacts and books. A large window looks out on the wooded lot.
On the opposite side of the home, one of the five bedrooms is currently set up as a reading area.
On the opposite side of the home, one of the five bedrooms is currently set up as a reading area.
A glass wall and sliding door span the width of the room, flooding the space with natural light and providing access to the atrium.
A glass wall and sliding door span the width of the room, flooding the space with natural light and providing access to the atrium.
Another bedroom offers a built-in desk and cabinetry along one wall.
Another bedroom offers a built-in desk and cabinetry along one wall.
The open-air atrium provides a quiet refuge.
The open-air atrium provides a quiet refuge.
The atrium also connects to the home's two-car garage. A custom trellis divides the spaces and is mimicked as a window design on the opposite side of the front door.
The atrium also connects to the home's two-car garage. A custom trellis divides the spaces and is mimicked as a window design on the opposite side of the front door.
A patio along the back of the home looks out onto the quiet, wooded landscape surrounding the 0.6-acre lot.
A patio along the back of the home looks out onto the quiet, wooded landscape surrounding the 0.6-acre lot.
Woodworkers Justin and Kathleen Brady from Bell Buckle, Tennessee, transformed a 1976 GMC Motorhome into a mobile dwelling to be used for weekend getaways and their annual pilgrimage out west. The couple had to work meticulously to make the most of the 150-square-foot space, and they got creative with cabinetry and millwork throughout.
Woodworkers Justin and Kathleen Brady from Bell Buckle, Tennessee, transformed a 1976 GMC Motorhome into a mobile dwelling to be used for weekend getaways and their annual pilgrimage out west. The couple had to work meticulously to make the most of the 150-square-foot space, and they got creative with cabinetry and millwork throughout.
“We drove it out to Grand Teton to get married in ’17, which was our first big trip in it,” says Justin.
“We drove it out to Grand Teton to get married in ’17, which was our first big trip in it,” says Justin.
“We removed the upper cabinets that come standard in GMCs, because they block a lot of the windows, and that really closes in the space,” Justin says.
“We removed the upper cabinets that come standard in GMCs, because they block a lot of the windows, and that really closes in the space,” Justin says.
The cabinetry is topped with Walnut butcher block countertops and a built-in end-grain cutting board.
The cabinetry is topped with Walnut butcher block countertops and a built-in end-grain cutting board.
The couple rebuilt the dashboard using walnut and updated the steering wheel, air vent trim, A/C controls, speaker housing and arm rests.
The couple rebuilt the dashboard using walnut and updated the steering wheel, air vent trim, A/C controls, speaker housing and arm rests.
In the bathroom, the countertops and the shower seat are cut from the same piece of walnut so that the wood grain flows seamlessly.
In the bathroom, the countertops and the shower seat are cut from the same piece of walnut so that the wood grain flows seamlessly.
A large overhang protects the interior living spaces from the summer sun.
A large overhang protects the interior living spaces from the summer sun.
A view from the bridge toward the guesthouse on the left and the sauna on the right.
A view from the bridge toward the guesthouse on the left and the sauna on the right.
Untreated fir lines the interior of the sauna, which faces a stunning view of the island landscape.
Untreated fir lines the interior of the sauna, which faces a stunning view of the island landscape.
The living room seamlessly connects with the outdoor terrace. Oiled pine is used for both the indoor flooring and outdoor deck.
The living room seamlessly connects with the outdoor terrace. Oiled pine is used for both the indoor flooring and outdoor deck.
The compact row houses feature carefully angled solar panels that harness every moment of the sun.
The compact row houses feature carefully angled solar panels that harness every moment of the sun.
The renovation by architect Paul McKean opened up the kitchen to the rest of the living room, without losing the original furnace, which is part of the home’s rustic-meets-modern charm.
The renovation by architect Paul McKean opened up the kitchen to the rest of the living room, without losing the original furnace, which is part of the home’s rustic-meets-modern charm.
The U-shaped, one-level home is composed of two volumes connected by bright orange doors that pop against the dark wood facade.
The U-shaped, one-level home is composed of two volumes connected by bright orange doors that pop against the dark wood facade.
Luciano Kruk devised an economical floor plan at the clients’ request. “The house was constituted as a compact block,” said the firm, with shared living spaces on the ground floor and two bedrooms—one a private master and the other a bunk room—up top.
Luciano Kruk devised an economical floor plan at the clients’ request. “The house was constituted as a compact block,” said the firm, with shared living spaces on the ground floor and two bedrooms—one a private master and the other a bunk room—up top.
Luciano Kruk perforates a concrete volume with glass walls to fashion a simple yet elegant vacation home in the province of Buenos Aires. On a quiet lot populated with aged pinewood, Luciano Kruk designed a modest vacation home for three sisters and their families. The 807-square-foot, two-level home is ensconced in its forest setting. The firm employed board-formed concrete inside and out to connect the building with its environment. "Pine planks were used to set the formwork so that the partitions, as well as the slabs, would preserve the texture of the wood veins in an attempt to establish a harmonious dialogue with the bark of the local trees," said the firm.
Luciano Kruk perforates a concrete volume with glass walls to fashion a simple yet elegant vacation home in the province of Buenos Aires. On a quiet lot populated with aged pinewood, Luciano Kruk designed a modest vacation home for three sisters and their families. The 807-square-foot, two-level home is ensconced in its forest setting. The firm employed board-formed concrete inside and out to connect the building with its environment. "Pine planks were used to set the formwork so that the partitions, as well as the slabs, would preserve the texture of the wood veins in an attempt to establish a harmonious dialogue with the bark of the local trees," said the firm.
The uninterrupted use of concrete throughout the interior creates a sense of fluidity between spaces.
The uninterrupted use of concrete throughout the interior creates a sense of fluidity between spaces.
Lights will illuminate the pool at night.
Lights will illuminate the pool at night.
The view of the house seen from the driveway. To the left is the workshop and wood shed connected to the carport by a trellis.
The view of the house seen from the driveway. To the left is the workshop and wood shed connected to the carport by a trellis.
Tacoma, Washington–based architect Ko Wibowo of Architecture for Everyone will discuss his Stevens Addition, which he designed for Ken Stevens, an active, vibrant man who’d been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Wibowo's clean-lined project is featured in the July/August 2014 issue. Photo by Coral Von Zumwalt.
Tacoma, Washington–based architect Ko Wibowo of Architecture for Everyone will discuss his Stevens Addition, which he designed for Ken Stevens, an active, vibrant man who’d been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Wibowo's clean-lined project is featured in the July/August 2014 issue. Photo by Coral Von Zumwalt.
Whether you’ve given up on houseplants after past failures, are totally new to the green thumb game, or just want to get a refresher course on the hardiest plants out there, this list is for you.
Whether you’ve given up on houseplants after past failures, are totally new to the green thumb game, or just want to get a refresher course on the hardiest plants out there, this list is for you.

65 more saves

Set cover photo